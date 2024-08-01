You are here: HomeNews2024 08 01Article 1965593

The death of Nhyiaeso Chairman has left us devastated – Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, has expressed his devastation over the death of NPP Constituency Chairman for Nhyiaeso, George Kofi Adjei, also known as Geokad.

Chairman Geokad passed away at the University of Ghana Medical Center after a short illness.

Dr. Bawumia remembered Chairman Geokad's dedication and significant contributions to the party, especially in ensuring its unity and well-being.

He also acknowledged the Chairman's crucial role in his own election as the party's flagbearer and assured that the party would achieve a resounding victory in the 2024 elections as Geokad had hoped.

