The decision of the Supreme Court is unconstitutional – Alan Kyerematen

General News of Thursday, 31 October 2024

Source: 3news

Independent candidate Alan Kyerematen has condemned the ongoing dispute between Ghana’s Supreme Court and Parliament, calling it harmful to democracy.



He criticized the Supreme Court’s reversal of Speaker Bagbin's stance on certain MPs’ seats as overstepping, stressing that the Constitution clearly outlines when MPs must vacate their seats.



Kyerematen urged Parliament to respect Supreme Court rulings to maintain rule of law, cautioning that unresolved conflicts could threaten national stability ahead of elections.



He called on all parties to work together for peace and unity as Ghana nears the December polls.