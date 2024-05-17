The dollar would be sold at GH¢25 if NDC were still in charge – Miracles Aboagye

Politics of Friday, 17 May 2024

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Communication Director for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, asserts that if the National Democratic Congress (NDC) were currently in office, Ghanaians would be purchasing a dollar at GH¢25.



This statement comes amidst a consistent rise in the cedi-to-dollar exchange rate, which now stands above GH¢14 per US dollar.



In an interview on Starr Chat with Bola Ray, Aboagye defended the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) handling of the exchange rate, considering the numerous challenges they have faced.



“I am very sure that if in August 2014 the dollar was rising this quickly, and if the same managers were in charge, we would be buying the dollar at GH¢25. Can you tell me what was happening in 2014 for the cedi to move from 1.2 to 3.9 cedis to the dollar?" Aboagye questioned.



He continued, "When you are running an organization, you must adapt to conditions. The global economic challenges we face today would have led to the dollar being sold at GH¢25 or GH¢30 if the previous managers were still in charge. In 2014, we had no reason for the dollar to be where it was."



