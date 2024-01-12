'The elephant is sitting on our money' – Sam George mocks Akufo-Addo

Politics of Friday, 12 January 2024

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has taken a swipe at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, over the current state of the country.



Sam George, who made these remarks in an interview with TV3 interview on Thursday, January 11, 2024, as he was comparing the Akufo-Addo government to that of John Dramani Mahama, said the former has borrowed so much but there is nothing to show for it.



He went on to mock Akufo-Addo’s famous 2016 campaign phrase “Ete sika no so neso ɛkom de yɛn” which means the nation has a lot of natural resources, but its people are hungry.



The MP said Ghanaians are suffering now because the elephant, which is the symbol of the ruling NPP, is sitting on the country’s resources – “Osono no te sika no so enti ɛkom de yɛn”.



“I'm just showing you the difference between the two. You had John Mohammed build you the Tema Interchange, build you the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, build you the Obetsebi Interchange.



“He started the Pokuasi interchange, built the Kumasi International Airport, Tamale International Airport – phase one, phase two was already in the pipes – that these guys came to take over,” he said.



The MP added, “Today, what are we seeing?... What have they done with all the money they have borrowed? ‘Osono no te sika no so enti ɛkom de yɛn’”.



Sam George further stated that the country needs former President Mahama, the flagbearer of his party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), to come and fix the mess caused by the Akufo-Addo government.



“I mean, they have messed up the economy in such a way that, look, you need someone who understands the way our economy works.”



