"The focus must change" - Kwesi Pratt tells Mahama over plan to prosecute 'corrupt' NPP appointees

John Dramani Mahama, the NDC flagbearer, has pledged to prosecute corrupt Akufo-Addo appointees if elected.

However, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, argues against this approach.

Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Pratt highlighted the complexities of prosecuting officials, citing long-drawn cases like those of Tsatsu Tsikata and Ato Forson.

He stressed that focusing excessively on prosecutions could detract from addressing critical issues like the economy and agriculture.

Pratt urged a balanced focus, addressing wrongdoing without sidelining essential national challenges.

