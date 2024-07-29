The future of our youth is of major importance to me – Bawumia

Politics of Monday, 29 July 2024

Source: 3news

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, NPP flagbearer, has reaffirmed his commitment to Ghana's youth, proposing sector-by-sector reforms in education, ICT, health, and wealth creation.



Following his engagement with the people of Talensi, Nabdam, and Bolga East, he expressed enthusiasm for the country's accelerated development, emphasizing the importance of empowering the youth.



Bawumia's vision for a brighter future resonated with the young people he met, who eagerly embraced his proposals.



He remains optimistic, declaring "Indeed, it is Possible!"