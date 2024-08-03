You are here: HomeNews2024 08 03Article 1966367

TIG Post

“The job I would be doing, Akufo-Addo has given it to his daughter” – Basintale

Malik Basintale, Deputy National Communication Officer for the NDC, has criticized President Akufo-Addo's nepotism, claiming it hinders qualified Ghanaians from job opportunities.

According to the African Development Bank, Ghana's youth unemployment reached 7.16% in 2023, with female youth unemployment alarmingly higher at 36.7%.

The report highlights stagnation in the services sector and a slight rise in poverty.

To address these issues, the AfDB recommends improving infrastructure, promoting agro-industrialization, supporting private sector growth, and fostering technology adoption and innovation.

