“The job I would be doing, Akufo-Addo has given it to his daughter” – Basintale

Politics of Saturday, 3 August 2024

Source: TIG Post

Malik Basintale, Deputy National Communication Officer for the NDC, has criticized President Akufo-Addo's nepotism, claiming it hinders qualified Ghanaians from job opportunities.



According to the African Development Bank, Ghana's youth unemployment reached 7.16% in 2023, with female youth unemployment alarmingly higher at 36.7%.



The report highlights stagnation in the services sector and a slight rise in poverty.



To address these issues, the AfDB recommends improving infrastructure, promoting agro-industrialization, supporting private sector growth, and fostering technology adoption and innovation.