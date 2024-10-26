The karma working on NPP is karma fast – Solomon Owusu

Politics of Saturday, 26 October 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Solomon Owusu, a member of the Movement for Change, has criticized the New Patriotic Party (NPP) regarding the controversy over some parliamentary seats being declared vacant, labeling it as karma for the party.



He stated that the judiciary has misled Ghanaians with distorted interpretations of the Constitution, particularly Article 91.



Owusu argued that when party members declare their intention to run as independents, they cease to be part of the party, drawing parallels to a similar case in 2020 with the Fomena MP.



He accused the NPP of double standards and undermining the intelligence of the public, asserting that Cynthia Morrison and Kojo Asante are no longer NPP members based on their own rules.