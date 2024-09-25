The managers of Bawumia’s campaign are not answering their calls and being arrogant—NPP UK

Politics of Wednesday, 25 September 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Kingsley Adumattah Agyapong, Chairman of NPP UK, has criticized the campaign team of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, accusing them of arrogance and lack of communication.



He expressed frustration that campaign handlers are unresponsive, pushing supporters away.



Wofa K emphasized that the team should focus on engaging and apologizing to the public to secure support.



Speaking on Rainbow Radio, he highlighted the negative impact of arrogance among some appointees, calling for immediate change in the campaign approach. He also lamented the selective allocation of campaign funds and the need for better grassroots communication.