The needy must be supported always not only during Christmas - Veronica Benson

General News of Monday, 25 December 2023

Source: Kwabena Ahwireng Martin, contributor

The CEO of Heavenly Gift of joy foundation, Mrs Veronica Casely-Hayford Benson has said, that the less privileged or the needy in society need support always, especially financial support and people must not wait until Christmas or a particular occasion before going to their aid.



She expressed her heartfelt and worry over the difficult moment that the people of Mepe Degome in the Volta region are going through due to the impact of the dam spillage.



Mrs Casely-Hayfoed said, it was heartbreaking to hear the challenges confronting the people of Mepe and therefore decided to visit the victims and donated several food items and cash to the chief and his people to reduce their hardship conditions faced with.



The Chief Executive Officer of the foundation, Mrs Casely-Hayford Benson together with some members of the foundation donated bags of rice, packs of Spaghetti, boxes of sardines, tins of Milo, several fruit drinks, bags of drinking water and several items.



She further assured the chief and his people that, the foundation would be visiting them regularly and continue to assist the good people of Mepe Degome till life return to normalcy.



Finally, she called on well-wishers, philanthropists and everyone who could offer support to the people to do so now, since we are all one people.



Torbge Kwasi Nego VI who received the donation on behalf of his people used the opportunity to express his gratitude to Heavenly Gift of joy foundation for showing love towards them during this difficult moment, more especially during this Christmas festive.



He asked for God's blessings for the CEO of the foundation and the entire staff for their kind gesture.



The chief, Torgbe Kwasi Nego VI used the opportunity to call on all those who could assist them in getting befitting homes to live in since majority of the people are still struggling to get place of residence at Mepe Degome after the Akosombo dam spillage.