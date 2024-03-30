The next NDC govt will have the youngest cabinet in Ghana's history – Mahama

Politics of Saturday, 30 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has committed to introducing a new era of governance by appointing young leaders to his cabinet if elected in the forthcoming December 7 elections.



He made this promise during the unveiling of the NDC’s National Youth Wing Secretariat and Campaign on Friday, March 29, 2024.



According to Mahama, this initiative aims to mirror the youthful demographic of the nation in its highest decision-making body.



"One of the promises I leave you young people with is that the NDC cabinet post January 7, 2025, is going to be averagely one of the youngest cabinets in the history of this country," he said.



He added that, "if you look at the demographics of our country and you know that the majority are young people then definitely if you’re setting up a cabinet, young people must be the majority in that cabinet."