The number 8 marks end of 8 years of decay – Fifi Kwetey

Politics of Friday, 20 September 2024

Source: 3news

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Kwetey, says the party’s position as number 8 on the December 7 presidential ballot represents the end of the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) eight-year rule.



After participating in the Electoral Commission's ballot draw, he emphasized the NDC's readiness to "stop the decay" of the past eight years.



Meanwhile, the NPP took the first position on the ballot.



Other political parties, including the GCPP and CPP, also secured their positions, and the exercise, although marked by disagreements, ended successfully.