The people of Ga are proud of you – Greater Accra Regional Minister tells Asantehene

Politics of Monday, 10 June 2024

Source: 3news.com

Titus Glover, Greater Accra Regional Minister, has praised the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, as a shining example of modern chieftaincy.



He commended the Asantehene for changing the face of chieftaincy in Ghana, emphasizing development and friendship over conquest.



Glover expressed pride in receiving the Asantehene and acknowledged his experience as a valuable resource for growing and developing the Ga state.



The durbar was held at the Ga Mantse Palace in Kaneshie, Accra, marking a historic visit by an Asantehene, the last being in 1946.



The visit follows the Ga Mantse's support for the Asantehene's 25th anniversary celebrations.