The race to plant-based food: How the Paris Olympics became the most vegan ever

General News of Friday, 9 August 2024

Source: BBC

The Paris 2024 Olympics have pledged to double the amount of plant-based food on offer, balancing environmental goals with supporting local farmers.



This decision has sparked both support and controversy, reflecting broader tensions in France over dietary choices and sustainability.



While some venues are entirely meat-free, others maintain a mix of options to cater to diverse preferences.



The initiative aims to reduce the carbon footprint of meals, though some critics argue that more aggressive cuts in red meat consumption are needed.



Despite challenges, the effort marks a significant step toward integrating sustainability into global sporting events.