The records show I’ve delivered on my promises - Bawumia to Tatale/Sanguli residents

Politics of Tuesday, 16 July 2024

Source: GNA

Vice President and NPP Flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has provided compelling evidence of road infrastructure achievements in the Tatale/Sanguli constituency, Northern Region, affirming the government's commitment.



He highlighted the near-completion of a 167km road linking Tatale to Yendi and Tamale. Bawumia emphasized that, under his tenure, 44 communities were connected to the national electricity grid, with 15 more planned, and 175 boreholes were installed to address water issues.



He also mentioned the upcoming Agenda 111 hospital and improvements in agriculture, healthcare, and education.



Bawumia urged continued support for the NPP, asserting that he brought more development than his main opponent, John Mahama.