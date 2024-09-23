You are here: HomeNews2024 09 23Article 1984904

Politics of Monday, 23 September 2024

    

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The selection of the 13 candidates to contest the Prez election was fraudulently done—Nabla

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Janet Nabla Janet Nabla

Janet Nabla, the PNP presidential candidate, has accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of fraud in its vetting process, leading to the disqualification of 11 out of 24 candidates.

The EC cited issues like incomplete forms and tax certificate deficiencies.

Nabla challenged the integrity of the EC, labeling it as biased against her and claiming the process was rigged.

She threatened legal action to halt the presidential election, criticizing the EC chair for incompetence and suggesting that the selection of candidates was flawed and damaging to Ghana's democracy.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment