The stage is set for an unnecessary showdown between Legislature and Judiciary – Gyampo

Politics of Saturday, 19 October 2024

Source: 3news

Professor Ransford Gyampo, a political science expert at the University of Ghana, predicts an imminent clash between Ghana's Legislature and Judiciary following the Supreme Court’s ruling to suspend Speaker Alban Bagbin’s declaration of four parliamentary seats as vacant.



Gyampo suggests that Speaker Bagbin may resist the Court’s decision, viewing it as contempt of Parliament, potentially leading to a confrontation between the two arms of government.



The Supreme Court ruling came after MP Alexander Afenyo-Markin filed an ex-parte motion, prompting concerns about escalating tensions and an "unnecessary showdown" between the Legislature and Judiciary.