‘The story is bigger than you have heard – Deputy Minority Leader on alleged corruption in government

Politics of Tuesday, 15 October 2024

Source: 3news

Deputy Minority Leader Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah has claimed that recent corruption allegations against the government are just the "tip of the iceberg."



Speaking at a meeting with university lecturers in Takoradi, he warned that upcoming revelations after the December elections would shock Ghanaians.



Buah criticized the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for numerous scandals and a poor record on corruption, asserting that voters must remove them from power.



He expressed optimism about the National Democratic Congress (NDC) winning the election, urging party members to mobilize and campaign effectively for a high voter turnout in support of their candidates, including John Dramani Mahama.