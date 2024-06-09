You are here: HomeNews2024 06 09Article 1948289
news

General News of Sunday, 9 June 2024

    

Source: BBC

The teenage con artist behind a £2.5m global crime spree

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Elliot Castro was 16 when he first conned someone out of their bank details Elliot Castro was 16 when he first conned someone out of their bank details

Elliot Castro, a former teenage fraudster who stole £2.5m through audacious scams, shared his story in the BBC Scotland documentary "Confessions of a Teenager Fraudster."

Starting at 16, Castro conned people out of their bank details while working at a Glasgow call centre. His scams funded a lavish lifestyle, including first-class flights and luxury purchases.

Arrested multiple times, his criminal activities ended in a department store in Edinburgh. After serving time, Castro reformed and now works as a fraud prevention expert, helping to stop scams and advising financial institutions.

He regrets his past actions and aims to make amends.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment