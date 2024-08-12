The three most powerful NPP bigwigs from the north

Politics of Monday, 12 August 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The election of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer dispels longstanding perceptions that the party sidelines members from Northern Ghana.



His rise, along with the prominence of Northern stalwarts like Samuel Abu Jinapor and Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, demonstrates the NPP's commitment to meritocracy.



Jinapor, a powerful figure within the party and government, and Adam, a key player since John Kufuor's presidency, have both gained significant influence.



Their roles underscore the NPP's inclusivity, contradicting claims that it marginalizes Northern members.