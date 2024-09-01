You are here: HomeNews2024 09 01Article 1975919

Regional News of Sunday, 1 September 2024

    

Source: www.asaaseradio.com

The “uncompleted” story of the Upper East passport office

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The community eagerly awaits the project's long-overdue completion The community eagerly awaits the project's long-overdue completion

Construction of the Upper East Region’s first passport office, which began in March 2022, has faced significant delays, leaving the project incomplete after 29 months.

Initially expected to be finished within three months, the project has been stalled by land acquisition issues, bureaucratic delays, and design changes.

Despite resumed work in early 2024, progress remains slow, with the latest completion target set for November 2024.

Frustrated residents criticize the delays, citing poor leadership and a lack of commitment to the region’s development.

The community eagerly awaits the project's long-overdue completion.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment