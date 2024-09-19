You are here: HomeNews2024 09 19Article 1983359

The voters’ register needs deliverance – Goasomanhene tells EC

Nana Bosompra urged the EC to agree to the audit Nana Bosompra urged the EC to agree to the audit

Goasomanhene Nana Akwasi Bosompra has expressed concerns that the Electoral Commission (EC) may be concealing issues with the voter register.

He suggested that if the EC were transparent, it would not resist calls for an independent forensic audit.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has highlighted errors in voter transfers and has organized a nationwide peace walk demanding the audit.

While the EC acknowledges errors, it claims they have been resolved and suggests a meeting with the NDC will address the matter.

Nana Bosompra, speaking during a visit by John Mahama to the Ahafo region, urged the EC to agree to the audit to ensure a credible election.

