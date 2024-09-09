The way Charlotte Osei was removed from office as EC chair was strange – Prof Agyeman-Duah

General News of Monday, 9 September 2024

Source: 3news

The former Chair of the Electoral Commission (EC) Charlotte Osei's removal from office was deemed problematic by Governance Expert Baffour Agyeman-Duah due to the handling of the petition against her.



He suggested a better way of handling such petitions and advocated for the appointment of the EC chair by a body outside the executive branch.



The removal of Charlotte Osei and her deputies was based on a committee's recommendations after allegations of misbehavior and incompetence.



The government's actions and justifications for the removal have raised concerns and criticisms from some Ghanaians and members of the National Democratic Congress.



President Nana Akufo-Addo defended the removal, stating that he had to act in accordance with the law.