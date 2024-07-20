There are over 18.6 million voters on the register as of today – EC

General News of Saturday, 20 July 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Electoral Commission (EC) has disclosed that there are currently over 18.6 million registered voters, with 778,447 new voters added in the recent limited registration exercise.



Appearing before Parliament, EC Chair Jean Mensa announced a mop-up registration from August 1-3, 2024, to ensure all eligible voters are registered, particularly in the newly created Guan district.



The voter exhibition exercise has been rescheduled to August to accommodate this. The EC has recruited 210,000 officials for the upcoming December 7 polls and now has complete data on all recruited staff.



Filing fees are set at GHS 100,000 for presidential candidates and GHS 10,000 for parliamentary candidates, with a 25% waiver for women and Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) to encourage greater participation.