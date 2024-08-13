There are so many empty heads in Parliament – Eugene Boakye Antwi

Politics of Tuesday, 13 August 2024

Subin MP Eugene Boakye Antwi has raised concerns about the growing number of inexperienced individuals in Ghana's Parliament, attributing this trend to governmental failures.



In an interview on Oyerepa FM, Antwi argued that many MPs lack the necessary work experience to effectively scrutinize technical documents and hold the executive accountable.



He noted that some MPs have never held jobs outside of Parliament, leading to a lack of depth in governance.



Antwi emphasized that prior work experience is crucial for effective parliamentary and ministerial roles, but many current MPs lack this background.