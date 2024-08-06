You are here: HomeNews2024 08 06Article 1967282

There are too many holidays in Ghana – Asah-Asante

Dr. Kwame Asah-Asante

Dr. Kwame Asah-Asante, a Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, argues that Ghana has too many holidays, which hampers economic development.

He suggests reviewing and eliminating unnecessary holidays.

During a discussion on Founders' Day, he agreed with President Akufo-Addo's stance that Ghana's independence was not achieved by one person, namely Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, but through collective efforts.

The 2019 law established August 4 as Founders' Day and September 21 as Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day, sparking debates about Nkrumah’s role versus the collective contributions of other independence activists.

