There are too many holidays in Ghana – Asah-Asante

General News of Tuesday, 6 August 2024

Source: 3news

Dr. Kwame Asah-Asante, a Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, argues that Ghana has too many holidays, which hampers economic development.



He suggests reviewing and eliminating unnecessary holidays.



During a discussion on Founders' Day, he agreed with President Akufo-Addo's stance that Ghana's independence was not achieved by one person, namely Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, but through collective efforts.



The 2019 law established August 4 as Founders' Day and September 21 as Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day, sparking debates about Nkrumah’s role versus the collective contributions of other independence activists.