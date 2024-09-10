You are here: HomeNews2024 09 10Article 1979447

Politics of Tuesday, 10 September 2024

    

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

There is an indication that change is in the air – Asiedu Nketiah

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Johnson Asiedu Nketia Johnson Asiedu Nketia

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia, on September 9, 2024, filed the presidential nomination for John Mahama and his running mate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, with the Electoral Commission.

Nketia expressed confidence in a forthcoming change in the 2024 elections and called for peace and neutrality from the Electoral Commission.

He also announced a planned nationwide protest on September 17, 2024, if the EC does not address discrepancies in voter registration, warning that the election’s integrity is at risk.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment