Source: 3news

There is no US Court which is awarding judgment debt against government of Ghana – Attorney-General clarifies

Attorney-General Godfred Dame has clarified that the recent $111 million judgment debt ordered by a U.S. court is not a new ruling against Ghana but an enforcement of a 2021 arbitration award.

The debt arose from Ghana's failure to pay a previous UK tribunal's decision related to a power deal with Ghana Power Generation Company (GPGC).

Despite partial payments, Ghana has not fully complied, prompting GPGC to seek enforcement in the U.S.

The recent court order simply enforces this pre-existing debt, not a new judgment.

