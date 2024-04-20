There is no 'dumsor', it's just technical challenges – Former NPP MP

General News of Saturday, 20 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Samuel Ayeh-Paye, Former New Pariotic Party (NPP) MP for Ayensuano, has refuted claims of ongoing 'dumsor' in Ghana, despite widespread power outages affecting homes and businesses across the country.



He argued that Ghana's installed capacity is adequate to meet power demand. However, he acknowledged technical challenges hindering full utilization.



"We are having some power outages and according to the power agencies, they are saying that there is no 'dumsor' but technical challenges. ‘Dumsor’ happens when you don’t have enough power to produce or supply the exact peak demand that we need," he said on The Big Issue on Citi TV.



Ayeh-Paye highlighted Ghana's peak production of around 3,600 megawatts, with installed capacity exceeding 5,000 megawatts. He dismissed claims that financial constraints were solely responsible for the outages, citing maintenance issues with power plants and transformer challenges faced by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).



The former MP's remarks come amid ongoing concerns about the reliability of Ghana's power supply and calls for transparency in addressing the situation.