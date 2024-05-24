There is no judgment debt, we must chase SML for monies it didn’t earn – Manasseh Azure

General News of Friday, 24 May 2024

Source: TIG Post

Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has asserted that Ghana would not be financially liable if it terminates the revenue mobilization contract with Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Ltd (SML).



He suggested pursuing SML for funds it did not earn, as well as officials responsible for financial losses due to the contract.



While audit firm KPMG notes potential financial implications for the termination, Awuni argues that SML has not demonstrated its investments in the contract.



He advised Ghana to seek reimbursement from SML rather than facing potential financial obligations.