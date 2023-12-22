There is no leadership: Koku Anyidoho slams NDC over Mustapha Gbande’s violent comment

Politics of Friday, 22 December 2023

Koku Anyidoho, a former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has asserted that the deficiency in leadership within the NDC can be attributed to the recent controversial remarks made by the current Deputy General Secretary, Mustapha Gbande



Gbande has suggested that party members should carry cutlasses and guns to polling stations during the 2024 elections to protect ballot boxes.



However, Koku Anyidoho clarified that such a statement casts a negative light on the NDC's reputation on the international front.



He emphasized that the absence of a strong leadership presence has allowed such statements to be made without immediate condemnation.



Anyidoho revealed that had he been at the party headquarters, he would have promptly issued a press statement to denounce such utterances.



"What I want to say is that the cutlasses and the guns that they want to take to the polling station to protect the ballot boxes, if that is what they want, let them go ahead. But it is sad because the picture that some of these things paint to international bodies is not looking good for the NDC," he said.



He added, "For me, Koku Anyidoho, if I should have been at that headquarters, somebody speaks like this, I would have issued a statement to that effect.



"The flagbearer is talking about a 24-hour economy, and you are talking about cutlasses and guns. So, is that what we want as the subject of discussion? Does that mean that the flagbearer also supports such action because the last time it happened in his office?”



Meanwhile, Mustapha Gbande is currently under investigation for making inflammatory remarks during a discussion on Okay FM.



Mustapha Gbande, in the discussion, suggested that voters should arm themselves with cutlasses when heading to the polls for the December 7 general elections in 2024.



He asserted, “I have told the leadership of the NDC that we have to prepare in advance for the NPP ahead of the elections. When we are going to the polling station, let’s carry with us cutlasses. If we do, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will not be able to misbehave toward us.”



Despite being pressed by the show's host to justify his call for violence as a senior member of the largest opposition party, Gbande insisted that arming themselves at voting centres is the NDC's way of ensuring a free and fair election.



In response to this, a statement from the Police announced the commencement of investigations into the matter, affirming their commitment to upholding the laws and democratic values of the country.



The statement read, “The Police will continue to work with other sister security agencies diligently and patriotically to maintain the peace and security in our country which has made Ghana a beacon of hope on the continent and beyond. We wish to assure the public that under our watch no one will be allowed to undermine the peace, security, law and order in our beloved country.”







