Source: www.mynewsgh.com

There is so much turbulence in Ghana- KSM voices anxiety over galamsey

Veteran satirist Kwaku Sintim Misa (KSM) has expressed deep concern over the impact of illegal mining (galamsey) in Ghana, admitting that he is living in "terrific anxiety" over the destruction it causes.

In a video, KSM highlighted the rising unrest, especially among the youth in mining communities, who are increasingly taking action against the miners.

He linked the growing tension to the upcoming national elections, calling the situation "turbulent" and warning of a potentially volatile period.

Meanwhile, Minister of Information Fatima Abubakar noted that a government committee met with Organised Labour to address the issue.

