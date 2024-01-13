There’s evidence that Alan is doing huge damage to the NPP in 2024 – Global InfoAnalytics

Politics of Saturday, 13 January 2024

Global InfoAnalytics’ Executive Director, Musa Dankwa, dismissed claims that butterfly movement leader Alan Kyerematen will not stir up controversy for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The former Trade and Industry Minister, who resigned from the NPP, should be a significant contender in the 2024 general elections, he asserted.



In an interview with Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM, he emphasized that Alan is a force that should not be ignored.



A recent opinion poll by Global InfoAnalytics for the 2024 elections has shown that the presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress, John Mahama, has taken a huge lead over the governing New Patriotic Party’s candidate, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



He leads with 53.2%, while Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia trails with 29.6%.



Meanwhile, former Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen had 7.7% support from voters.



While John Mahama’s latest poll figures resulted in a significant rise from the 48.3% he polled in a similar poll conducted in October 2023, Vice President Dr. Bawumia saw a marginal climb from the 28% he recorded in the same period, with Alan Kyerematen’s 7.7% being a significant drop from the 11.3% he was projected to get from the October poll.



Additionally, nearly 4.2% of voters in the latest poll say they intend to vote for other candidates, a drop from the 7% in the earlier poll, while 5.3% remain undecided on their choice for the 2024 election.



Among first-time voters, John Mahama leads with 51%, with DMB projected to get some 25% and AKK 8%. 7% of first-time voters intend to vote for other candidates, while 9% are undecided.



Musa Dankwa affirms that Alan Kyerematen should be considered a formidable force to reckon with.



“Alan Kyerematen is a force to be reckoned with. He should not be ruled out of the race. Assuming Alan was not part of the race, Bawumia would have garnered an additional percentage of seven conveniently. Alan’s decision to contest as an independent will affect the NPP more than it will affect the NDC because only 1% of NDC members have agreed to vote for Alan.



So Alan’s performance is coming from 95% or so of the NPP. That’s the problem the NPP has. Some of the numbers we are seeing in the Ashanti and Eastern regions who have said they are thinking of voting for Mahama are probably a decoy for Alan.



The true reflection of the Ashanti and Eastern votes will manifest on Election Day. Maybe over time, we will map up the pattern and determine what it will look like in the Ashanti region. But so far, there is clear evidence that Alan Kyerematen is doing huge damage to the NPP in 2024.”