There was no ‘dumsor’ under NAPO – Akufo Addo

Politics of Wednesday, 10 July 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

President Akufo-Addo has asserted that Ghana did not experience erratic power supply, known as ‘dumsor,’ during Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh's tenure as Energy Minister.



Speaking at the Jubilee Park in Kumasi during Dr. Opoku Prempeh's unveiling as the NPP’s Vice Presidential candidate, he praised NAPO's management of the power sector.



The President also highlighted NAPO's success with the Free SHS policy and recalled appointing him as Director of Elections in 2012.



He urged Ghanaians to vote for the NPP on December 7, to ensure another mandate for the party.