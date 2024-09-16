There would’ve been a coup if this theft happened under NDC – Mahama

Politics of Monday, 16 September 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

John Dramani Mahama, the NDC flagbearer, has claimed that if the current level of bribery and corruption were under the NDC, there would have been a coup by now.



Speaking to supporters in Accra, he criticized those who fail to hold the government accountable, labeling them as hypocrites.



Mahama expressed confidence in an NDC victory in the 2024 elections and promised that those who are currently silent about government wrongdoings will regain their voices.



He emphasized the need for honesty and transparency, regardless of who is in power.