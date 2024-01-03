'They are going out of power' - NPP's plans to rig 2024 elections will fail - Badu Kobi

Politics of Wednesday, 3 January 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

The lead pastor of the Glorious Wave Church International, Prophet Badu Kobi, has said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is on its way to opposition.



He says nothing can stop the wind of change blowing through the shores of Ghana in 2024.



The church leader said it is a worry that the government of Nana Addo Dankwa AKufo-Addo will destroy the Men of God.



He mentioned that if there is any thought of rigging the 2024 election, it will fail woefully.



“If they are thinking of stealing it, the stealing will not work. You act as if I’ve not prayed for you before. Akufo-Addo became president and changed all of a sudden. I prayed for Akufo-Addo, and because of him, I had to embark on several journeys.



"When I became a pastor, you were not even president. I’ve been a pastor for a long time, and those you consult now are people we introduced to you," he claimed.



Badu Kobi was speaking during a 31st Watch Night Service at his church in Accra.