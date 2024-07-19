They can shoot us, arrest all of us, and we will still have a demonstration in September – Democracy Hub

General News of Friday, 19 July 2024

Source: www.rainbowradioonline.com

Nana Yaw Yeboah, a leader of Democracy Hub, has affirmed that no threats will stop their planned three-day demonstration from September 21-23 at Revolutionary Square, opposite the Jubilee House.



The group aims to protest socio-economic injustice, unemployment, poverty, state capture, nepotism, corruption, and the need for judicial independence.



They have notified the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, in line with the Public Order Act.



Yeboah emphasized their determination to proceed despite potential legal and police obstacles, expressing readiness to face any consequences.