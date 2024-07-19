You are here: HomeNews2024 07 19Article 1961486

Source: www.rainbowradioonline.com

They can shoot us, arrest all of us, and we will still have a demonstration in September – Democracy Hub

The group aims to protest socio-economic injustice, unemployment, poverty, state capture

Nana Yaw Yeboah, a leader of Democracy Hub, has affirmed that no threats will stop their planned three-day demonstration from September 21-23 at Revolutionary Square, opposite the Jubilee House.

The group aims to protest socio-economic injustice, unemployment, poverty, state capture, nepotism, corruption, and the need for judicial independence.

They have notified the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, in line with the Public Order Act.

Yeboah emphasized their determination to proceed despite potential legal and police obstacles, expressing readiness to face any consequences.

