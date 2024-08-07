You are here: HomeNews2024 08 07Article 1967762

“They think they have already won, so they are sleeping” – Nigel Gaisie warns ‘complacent’ NDC

Prophet Nigel Gaisie of the Prophetic Hill Chapel has cautioned the National Democratic Congress (NDC) against complacency as the 2024 general elections approach.

In a trending video, Gaisie, known for his controversial prophecies, warned the NDC that they are "sleeping spiritually" and becoming too comfortable, which he deems dangerous.

He urged the party to remain vigilant, as the political landscape is constantly changing. Gaisie emphasized his credibility as a prophet, urging the NDC to heed his warning and not underestimate the challenges ahead.

