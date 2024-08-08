You are here: HomeNews2024 08 08Article 1968116

They threatened to kill us because we exposed the lies surrounding the fake funeral of late Ga Manye – Family

The family of the late Ga Manye, Naa Dedei Omaedru III, has stated they received death threats related to the "fake funeral" conducted by the Ga Traditional Council.

They allege the ceremonial rites were fraudulent and that their lives were threatened to prevent them from exposing the deception.

Asafoatse Nii Kotey Ga II, the family spokesperson, revealed they were coerced into silence and faced violence for challenging the false funeral.

Despite reporting their concerns to government officials and receiving an offer of Ghc1 million to stay silent, they persisted in revealing the truth about the Queenmother's unburied remains.

