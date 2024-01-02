Thief trapped by ‘juju’ in taxi after allegedly stealing at Eguafo

Regional News of Tuesday, 2 January 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Residents of Eguafo in the Komenda Edina Eguafo Abirem Municipality of the Central Region woke up to a mysterious incident as a 21-year-old notorious thief was found trapped in a taxi cab with registration number GR-1161-19.



He was caught hiding in the boot of the vehicle stuck and could not step down even when the boot was opened for him.



The residents who believe the incident happened as a result of juju were amused by the efficacy of the charm.



Items found on him include a knife, screwdriver, and a pair of scissors.



According to eyewitnesses who spoke with Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan, the owner of the vehicle, who is locally known as driver Mahama has consistently been complaining of theft in the taxi.



Items stolen from the vehicle, the owner said include car tape, mobile phones, and money.



He, therefore, announced at the local information centre about the lost items and threatened something bad would happen if the person behind the stealing failed to appear before him after a two-week ultimatum.



The two-week ultimatum elapsed on January 1, 2024 and on January 2, 2024, the thief whose name is yet to be known was caught.



The incident has been reported to the police for investigation.