Thieves ransack NPP Office; steal 6 TV sets

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 25 June 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Thieves have ransacked the NPP Constituency office in Juaben, Ashanti Region, stealing six television sets and other items.



According to a police report, the thieves scaled the premises using a ladder, damaged the reception room, and took keys from a drawer to access the secretary’s, chairman’s, and MP’s offices.



Security man Edward Kwame Okyere reported the incident to the police.



team led by ASP Yvonne M. Asomaning and DSP Francis Nimo inspected the crime scene, discovering the ladder used for entry behind the office.