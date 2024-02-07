Thieves vandalise ECG transformer, steal copper windings

Regional News of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

Source: GNA

Some unidentified persons have vandalised and stolen copper windings in a 200kVA transformer belonging to the Electricity Company of Ghana Ltd (ECG). The incident happened on the dawn of Friday, February 2, 2024.



A statement issued by ECG said the 200kVA transformer, which served residents of Nkumkrom, a community in the Nsawam Adoagyiri Municipality, was pushed down

from its pole mount, plunging the entire community into darkness. It is estimated that a 200kVA transformer costs Gh¢ 80,000.00.



Mr. Emmanuel Ankrah, the Acting General Manager of the Accra West Region, lamented the incident and charged communities to be vigilant and report any unusual activities around ECG installations All electrical equipment we have installed in communities is for the benefit of the community, and so we all have to show greater care so that a few miscreants do not deny us of the benefits of these investments”, he said.



The statement said the Company had reported the incident to the Police, and investigations were ongoing.