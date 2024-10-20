This is a bad time to be part of this comedy - Prof. Smart Sarpong scolds MPs

Politics of Sunday, 20 October 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

Prof. Smart Sarpong, a Senior Researcher, has advised Members of Parliament considering independent runs after losing internal party elections to reconsider their decisions.



The MPs involved include Cynthia Morrison (NPP, Agona West), Kwadwo Asante (NPP, Suhum), Andrew Asiamah Amoako (independent, Fomena), and Peter Kwakye-Ackah (NDC, Amenfi Central).



Their seats, initially declared vacant by the Speaker, were reinstated by the Supreme Court following a challenge by the NPP Majority Caucus.



Prof. Sarpong emphasized the importance of party loyalty, calling the situation "comedy" during a discussion on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show.