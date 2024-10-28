You are here: HomeNews2024 10 28Article 1999577

Source: 3news

This is a wondrous moment for Ghana and Africa – US Ambassador tells Ayorkor Botchwey on Commonwealth job

U.S. Ambassador to Ghana Virginia E. Palmer and President Nana Akufo-Addo have both celebrated Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey’s historic election as the first African woman to become Commonwealth Secretary-General.

Ambassador Palmer called it a “wondrous moment” for Ghana and Africa.

President Akufo-Addo expressed pride in Botchwey’s dedication and assured her of Ghana’s support as she steps into this new role.

Botchwey, grateful for the trust placed in her, promised to work toward an inclusive and united Commonwealth that serves all citizens.

