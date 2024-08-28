This is leadership – IMANI President hails Asantehene for action against Gyaasehene, two others over illegal mining

General News of Wednesday, 28 August 2024

Source: 3news

IMANI Africa's Founding President has praised the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for his decisive action against illegal mining, calling it true leadership.



The Asantehene de-stooled the Gyaasehene, Baamuhene, and Akyeamehene of Sabronum after they were found to be involved in illegal mining (galamsey).



This decision came after the youth and elders of Sabronum petitioned the Asantehene, highlighting the destructive impact of galamsey on their water sources and farmlands.



The community welcomed the Asantehene's ruling, expressing hope for a permanent end to the illegal activity.