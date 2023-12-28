This is scandalous: Koku Anyidoho takes on Mahama for accusing WASSCE students of cheating

Politics of Thursday, 28 December 2023

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has criticized former President John Dramani Mahama for alleging that some students who sat for the West Africa Senior Schools Certificate Examination (WASSCE) 2023, engaged in cheating.



Anyidoho contends that Mahama's claims are baseless and detrimental to the hardworking students who deserve recognition for their efforts.



According to him, Mahama's accusations are "scandalous."



Anyidoho questioned the former president's credibility and urged him to provide evidence to support his claims.



“This is scandalous. So, the former President believes that all our hardworking children cheated in their exams in connivance with their teachers/parents? Eish!! Does he have any evidence? Hmmm!!! I have seen children working very hard to excel and this is not fair to them,” he said in a social media post on December 27, 2023.



Anyidoho's comments come in response to remarks made by John Dramani Mahama during his "Building Ghana Tour."



Mahama who doubles as the NDC flagbearer raised concerns about the authenticity of the recent WASSCE results ostensibly due to the massive passes recorded.



Mahama alleged instances of lax invigilation and teacher involvement in student cheating, warning of potential consequences for the country's educational system.



"In many places, they let the children cheat. You go to places, and the teachers are conniving with the students to cheat. The effect will be seen later," Mahama said during his tour.





