This job has jeopardised my family's safety - ECG boss reveals

Samuel Dubik Mahama, the Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), has shared deep concerns about the impact of his role on the safety and well-being of his family.



In an interview on JoyNews' PM Express, Mr. Mahama revealed that threats to his life have escalated since assuming the position, putting the safety of his children and family in jeopardy.



"Doing this job is not the easiest thing, your life is being threatened, and to put the lives of your children and family in limbo it's not fair. And these are things that have been happening to me," Mahama expressed during the interview.



The Managing Director highlighted that challenges are exacerbated when false accusations are made against him or the power distribution company.



He urged the public to verify facts before making accusations and emphasized the need for responsible reporting.