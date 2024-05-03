'This man is not a Muslim' – Ghanaians react to viral video of Bawumia leading worship

General News of Friday, 3 May 2024

A viral video of Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia singing a Christian worship song has generated discussion among Ghanaians.



Filmed during his campaign tour in the Western Region, the footage captures Dr. Bawumia emotionally singing 'Mabo Wo Din', a well-known Christian worship song by Evangelist Diana Asamoah.



The video has got a lot of Ghanaians talking, with most of them questioning if it is right for a muslim to be engaged in practices of christians.



Here are some reactions from Ghanaians on social media:



@qwequ_ananse: He is fighting Soo hard to win the Christian masses while losing our on his Islamic values and sympathisers



@OfficialSitso: I'm not sure what the Quran says but how do Muslims feel about this, that a Muslim takes so much delight in the things of Christians. Sings their songs, prays their prayer, quotes their scriptures etc. What does the Quran say about it? I'm very curious. Anyone?



@lydiaforson: Is all this pandering necessary?



@AmaMarley_: isn’t Bawumia a muslim? since when does christian worship move a muslim to tears?? in fact, why is a muslim leading christian prayer???

@MBawumia if you can’t be true to yourself and your religion,why do you think anyone should trust you??



@thebodjona: If this be opposition time like he set 170 questions dey chat at a lecture but after 8years in power he turn Billy Graham



@AtoBerdy: He’s confused about his religion but somehow he wants us to believe he can run the country



@Akorasey: This is exactly why he is losing the Muslim vote to Mahama in the polls released so far. Also probably why that Imam publicly shaded him in his presence



@Jnrjeed: This man is not a Muslim



Watch the video of Dr. Bawumia leading a worship session below:



