This year’s elections is about Ghana’s development, vote Dr Bawumia to deliver – Second Lady

Politics of Monday, 5 August 2024

Source: GNA

Mrs. Samira Bawumia, the Second Lady, has urged voters to choose Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as President in the December elections, highlighting his proven track record in advancing the country.



Speaking in Bia East, she praised the NPP's development projects, including the DRIP project for road improvements, and emphasized the benefits of policies like Free SHS.



She encouraged support for NPP's parliamentary candidate, Mr. Nicholas Yayin Niper, to drive local development.



NPP's Western North Regional Chairman, Mr. Benjamin Armah, also called for party unity to secure victory in both presidential and parliamentary races.