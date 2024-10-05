Those claiming I can’t win 2024 elections are liars – Alan jabs NPP, NDC

Politics of Saturday, 5 October 2024

Independent Presidential Candidate and founder of the Movement for Change, John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has dismissed claims that he cannot win the 2024 election, labeling his critics as liars.



Speaking to supporters in Bompata, Ashanti Region, Alan stated that those suggesting he lacks the support to win are wrong.



He also criticized NDC's John Mahama and NPP's Dr. Bawumia, arguing they offer nothing new for Ghanaians.



Alan urged voters to choose him as the country's only hope for improvement, campaigning for his position on the ballot as number 13.